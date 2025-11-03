Jamaica: Massive fire engulfs Kingston, residents battle flames amid Hurricane aftermath

Police and firefighters remain on high alert as investigations continue into the cause of the massive blaze.

Kingston, Jamaica: A fire erupted along Stephen Street in Allman Town, Kingston, on November 2, Sunday, around 5:19 or 5:23 p.m., prompting a swift response from the residents and the firefighters. The blaze posed a threat to several homes in the area, forcing traffic diversions as emergency personnel worked to handle the situation.

According to the media reports, police officials and firefighters are on the edge after a huge fire broke out as they are actively working together to determine the cause and circumstances that led to the fire.

The fire fighters and police officials are yet to make the cause of the fire or the total damage caused by the incident public for the media. The number of injured individuals also remains unknown.

The pictures of the fire and the residents who were helping the authorities to combat the flames are posted by the Jamaican media’s Facebook page, showing the collaborative effort between residents and the fire brigade.

The pictures also highlight a strong community response to the emergency that erupted in their nation.

While the people of Jamaica are still recovering from Hurricane Melissa, another incident like this has left the community in a state of shock and grief. Estimates suggest that at least 44 people are dead after the passage of the hurricane Melissa, including 19 in Jamaica alone. Many are still missing, and thousands have been displaced to safe shelters.

