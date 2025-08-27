Jamaica Elections 2025: Top Sign Language Interpreter Alleges Blacklisting by Debates Commission

She said that the first debate in a three-part series, held on Saturday between the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP), was not interpreted for the deaf community.

Jamaica: Antoinette Aiken, the primary sign language interpreter of Kingston, Jamaica, has made some serious claims in which she mentioned that she is being blacklisted by the Jamaica Debates Commission (JDC).

According to the video which was posted by Aiken on her Instagram, the JDC told both the Jamaica Association for the Deaf and ready to sign that they are not going to work with her under any circumstances. She further claimed that her exclusion is seriously concerning given her experience.

The interpreter Aiken further added that "I'm the only one who is qualified when it comes to political debates and there is no one else who can manage to handle that” and added that “You should be able to explain policies and programmes in seconds.”

According to the primary interpreter, she was asked to participate in debate but should stand in the background and tell signs to another interpreter. She also said that she was advised legally not to accept that offer and also it would have been an insult to her work which she had been doing for the past 20 years.

She also claimed they decided not to work with me for those reasons which they even can’t say and it’s my choice if I want to feed signs to another interpreter or not. She also said it’s not about being present but it's about being blacklisted even after working with them for so many years. Aiken also addresses that the issue is not about her availability or competence, but about being excluded.

While stating these things she also acknowledged that she is being criticized for her approach but the only thing i stood and advocate is for the deaf community. She was emotional when she said that “deaf people are my people and I belong to them”.