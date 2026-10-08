2026-10-08 23:48:17
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Jamaica: Businessman Carl Brown shot dead at St Elizabeth home

Businessman and contractor Carl Brown was shot and killed at his home in Knoxwood, near Lacovia, St Elizabeth, on October 7, with police investigating the attack.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: Jamaica Police has launched an investigation into a shooting and killing of a businessman in Knoxwood, near Lacovia, St Elizabeth during the early morning of Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The businessman shot and killed has been identified as Carl Brown, a contractor and owner of an equipment-rental business. Based on the initial reports available, Brown was present at his residence in the Knoxwood community shortly after 11:00 a.m. when the attack took place.

According to the police account, a black Toyota Voxy motorcar arrived at the property by car. A gunman subsequently came out of the car and started shooting at Brown.

However, based on the latest reports available, the circumstances surrounding the gunfire incident, what prompted the shooting, including whether Brown was the intended target and the reason behind the attack remains undetermined.

According to the local residents, Brown was accompanied by two senior citizens while the gun attack was taking place. After the shooting incident, Brown was seriously injured and was subsequently transported to the hospital for medical treatment but later he was pronounced dead by the medical team.

After the incident happened, police sealed off the area and carried out the inspection of the crime scene and started collecting evidence. The investigators are anticipated to interrogate the witnesses and inspect the information which can help them in identifying the gunman and establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and killing of Browne.

According to the recent reports, no suspect has been charged or arrested in connection with the gunfire incident. As of now no confirmed motive of the attackers have been revealed by the investigators. Therefore, the information circulating across social media should not be considered factual until confirmed.

The investigation into the matter is underway and concerned details regarding the circumstances around the shooting incident, identity of the accused and motive behind the shooting and killing is expected to be disclosed soon.

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Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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