Jamaica: Body of 35-year-old woman found in St Mary; police launch probe

Officials have not released the name of the deceased. However, residents identified her as Kerry Henry.

Jamaica: The body of a 35-year-old woman was found at her home, where she lived alone, in Lewis Store, Highgate, St Mary on Friday, April 17 2026. Police said that she was last seen alive on April 14 at around 10 pm.

According to Commanding Officer Anthony Wallace, her landlord went to check her home after he could not reach her over the phone. Upon his arrival, he was alerted by a strong smell coming from the house and he immediately called the emergency number.

“Officers found the house securely locked and were forced to gain entry. The body of the deceased was discovered inside, in an advanced state of decomposition,” added Wallace.

The police secured the location and checked for any evidence. The body was taken to Port Maria Hospital where she was declared dead.

The Commanding Officer said that there was no evidence of foul play. He also stated that the woman recently visited a doctor as she was feeling unwell. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of death.

The police are also asking individuals with any information about the woman to report to Highgate Police, Port Maria Police, or Crime Stop.

“Investigations are ongoing. The police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist in determining the circumstances of death to come forward. Persons with knowledge or who made observations in the area between April 14 and April 17, 2026, are urged to contact the Highgate Police at 876-992-2233, Port Maria Police at 876-994-4223, or Crime Stop at 311,” said Wallace.

Some people have taken to social media and are urging the authorities that the woman’s death might be related to murder. One of them said, “Sad but unfortunately opportunistic criminals tend to target individuals living alone especially in homes far apart from others.”

While others are stating that the woman succumbed to her health problems. Paulette Jackson said, “She was last seen the day she went to a doctor, she had health problems.”