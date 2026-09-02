Guyanese Influencer Mark ‘Adaam’ Primo found dead after concerning Facebook post

Authorities are investigating the death of Guyanese social media personality Mark “Adaam” Primo after he shared an emotional Facebook post that raised concerns about his mental health.

Guyana: In a shocking development, Guyana’s social media influencer Mark Primo, famously recognised as Adaam Primo, was spotted dead at his residence on Monday, August 31, 2026, soon after sharing an emotional and personal post on Facebook that signalled he intended to end his own life.

Primo in his message posted through his Facebook profile, offered an apology to his younger self and shared sorrow over being unable to provide the protection, love and support he felt he needed while growing up.

The message then asserts that by the time it gets posted, he would no longer be there and that he was inside a locked room at his residence. He also conveyed concern regarding the effect his death would have on his grandfather and friends.

According to the reports, Mark Primo was found on Monday morning at his residence, soon after the Facebook post was published. The post framed the message as an alleged suicide note but emphasised that the conditions concerning his death had not been autonomously verified and that officials have yet to disclose official details.

Prior to the message, Primo had allegedly stated publicly about dealing with serious psychological challenges for many months. Based on the released report, he stated he had battled with his mental health for around nine months while often pretending as if everything appeared normal.

He also revealed about his long-standing sleep disturbances, stating he often slept for only a few hours at night and that insufficient rest, caused him to feel frightened and out of control. He also stated that often refrained from mentioning his mental state as he found it challenging to describe his condition and did not want to be a burden on others.

Primo also utilised his social networking platform to promote increased access to mental-health support in Guyana. He advocated for a facility where people who are facing mental-health challenges could willingly and freely obtain temporary care, communicate with professionals and get assistance without any fear of judgement. He asserted that mental health should also be treated as important as physical health.

The death of the influencer has triggered a notable reaction online, where followers and other social-media users are mourning. Although the circumstances surrounding his death rand the link of suicide note of the influencer are subject to further investigation.