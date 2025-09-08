Guyana’s Curtela Ashantia Lewis crowned Vision of Genesis 39 in Canada 

Speaking after her victory, Curtela thanked Dr Ali, emphasizing that she wouldn’t have achieved this milestone without his support in making the Canada trip possible.

Guyana: Curtela Ashantia Lewis from Guyana has officially been crowned the Vision of Genesis 39 Global Gospel Talent Search 2025 Winner 2025. An Instagram post by Curtela herself announced, "I won Guyana. I am proud to say that I am the new Vision of Genesis 39 Gospel Talent Search Winner of 2025."

Sharing the development on Facebook, President Dr Irfaan Ali congratulated the female and said, “We are incredibly proud of your achievement, which shines as a beacon of faith, perseverance, and exceptional talent.”

Curtela also thanked Dr Ali and emphasised that she would not have made it here without him intervening making the Canada trip successful. “Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she further said.

The Vision of Genesis 39 Global Gospel Talent Search, also known as VG39, is a global gospel music competition aimed at finding and spotlighting talented gospel artists across the world. It is organised by VG39 Ministries and feature contestants aged between 18 to 50.

The live finale of the 2025 edition took place on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Redemption Church, Canada. VG39 Ministeries promoted the event while noting the and location explicitly, “Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Redemption Church.”

Through their official Facebook page, the event organisers said that the event encompassed participants from several nations including Jamaica, Canada, Trinidad, Guyana and the United States.

The event included several rounds of competition including round-based performances, auditions, interviews and much more.

Following the winner was announced, the social media was flooded with congratulatory messages, with several Guyanese taking to Facebook to express pride over the young female who won the international contest.

“Congratulations to the Vision of Genesis 39 Global Gospel Talent Search Winner 2025, so well deserved,” wrote a user named Alice Kerry while another user said, “Congratulations Curtela Ashantia Lewis, continue to follow your dreams.”