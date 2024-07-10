Friday, 19th July 2024
Guyana up for World’s Leading Sustainable Destination

Guyana has been nominated as World’s Leading Sustainable Destination 2024 by the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards. The authority has extended the reminder to the nation and its people. Voting lines are open till August 2, 2024.

The Tourism Authority of Guyana highlighted this nomination. Interesting is the part that it has been nominated for another significant award for this year.

“The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards recognise, celebrate, and share the stories of individuals and organizations that are accelerating change and making an impact in Sustainable Travel and Tourism,” mentioned the Guyana Tourism Authority.

Considerably, the authority has extended the reminder to the nation and its people. Voting lines are open till August 2, 2024. The authority outlined that to cast the vote, one can visit the official site.

There is a simple three step process to cast the vote and it's just less than five minutes. The process is as follows-

Visit the official site and under the category of World’s Leading Sustainable Destination 2024, there are eight nominations. Guyana has been placed at the fourth place, to vote just click the country’s option.

Further, the voter has to sign up by email. And, one has to fill in his or her details which are - First Name, Last Name, Country/Territory, Email, and generate Password.

Considerably, the nomination is completely justified as the island is situated on South America’s northern coast and offers travelers a blend of natural beauty and cultural diversity. With the cultural immersion, friendly locals, diverse wildlife, and a developing ecotourism scene focused on Sustainability.

Guyana promises an authentic and memorable journey in the heart of Guyanese. The nomination of the country for World’s Leading Sustainable Destination is completely justified as the country’s holistic approach to sustainability and its dedication to preserve natural habitats while promoting the tourism of the nation. And, this surely would lead towards positive change.

Sasha Baptiste

