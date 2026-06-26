Guyana: Teen dies after motorcycle crashes into utility pole in Berbice

The 16-year-old reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole while allegedly attempting to evade a police patrol.

Guyana: A 16-year-old boy died after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole on Princeton Access Road in Corentyne, Berbice, on Thursday, June 25. The deceased has been identified as Aftaz King of Eliza Mary Race Course.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the crash took place at around 6:45 pm. The deceased was riding his motorcycle CL 5607, when he allegedly tried to run away from a police patrol. He lost control and hit a utility pole.

King was severely injured in the crash and was rushed to the No. 75 Regional Public Hospital. The doctors confirmed his death upon arrival.

The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the events that transpired and whether there was criminal or disciplinary activity.

Police said that the force is aware of the gravity of the matter and assured King’s family and the public that they will take appropriate action if the investigation reveals any criminal or disciplinary wrongdoing.

Guyana’s Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond extended her sympathies to King’s family. She also said that the government will ensure that the investigation is thorough, fair and transparent.

“Every aspect of the incident will be carefully examined, and if any criminal or disciplinary culpability is established, it will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law. No one is above accountability,” she added.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Many people shared their sympathies on social media. One individual said, “Rest in Peace his soul and may the family see justice,” while another asked, “Why was he trying to evade a police patrol?"