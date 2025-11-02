Guyana man pleads guilty to murdering relatives in house fire

Guyana: Uhalisi Moore also known as ‘Akali’ or ‘Ukali’ pleaded guilty for murder of his relatives on August 14, 2023, by maliciously setting a house on fire. The plea was entered before Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Demerara. Moore's sentencing is scheduled for November 19.

Reportedly, the incident took place at Lot 112 Silvertown, Wismar Linden on August 14, 2023, when Uhalisi Moore was living with his family members, including the two women who later died. The reports further claimed that on the night of the incident around 23:00 hrs, one of the family members Philip Moore, when he was in his room suddenly, heard a loud noise and smelled kerosene inside in the house.

Philip Moore, a father of the deceased Eukelia Adams and brother of Cheryl Moore then rushed out from his bedroom to look from where that sound and smell was coming but witnessed Uhalisi who was standing with a cutlass.

Upon noticing Philip, Uhalisi made a threatening motion with the weapon towards him to which Phillip responded by moving away from the attacker to protect himself. A few minutes later he realized the heat which was coming through the floor and to protect himself he opened his door and saw the flames inside the house.

After that he struck Uhalisi with something and ran towards his other family members to protect them and then they all escaped the house by jumping out from the verandah, but Eukelia Adams and Cheryl Moore were unable to escape the house and died then and there.

Later the firefighters were contacted around 00:30 hours and upon arrival they managed to extinguish the arson, but the house was completely burned and destroyed. The bodies of both the victims were recovered and were taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were officially pronounced dead.

The pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh conducted a post-mortem examination of the bodies and declared that at the time of the incident both died during the incident because of severe burns.

Also during the video recording session of the convict at the Wismar Police Station on August 15, 2023, Uhalisi told the officials that 2 days prior to the incident he felt ignored by his family members and was also hungry for the whole two days.

He further told the investigators that he felt bad and emotional about it and after that “something started rising up in his head and instructed him to act.” Along with this Uhalisi also admitted his crime as he told investigators that he threw a bottle containing kerosene or gasoline onto chairs downstairs before lighting the house on fire.

Moore was indicted for murder contrary to Section 100 (1) (c) (iii) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, committed on Cheryl Moore and Eukeila Adams on August 14, 2023, at Silvertown, Wismar, Linden as the case is being prosecuted by State Counsels Christopher Belfield, Simran Gajraj, and Geneva Wills.