Guyana faces fuel shortage as gas stations close amid supply delays

Guyana: Gas stations across the country were temporarily closed on Monday due to a lack of fuel, confirmed the sources. According to the information, several mobil outlets were the first to run out of fuel forcing consumers to rely on other suppliers such as Guyoil and Rubis.

While owing to the overwhelming demand, the remaining service stations have however placed a cap on the purchase of fuel and consumers are only allowed to purchase between $3000-$3500 worth of fuel at a time.

Drivers and motorcyclists swarmed several gas stations which caused major congestion across main city corridors. It was also reported that no fuel signs were seen at several stations as frustrated commuters question whether there will be a relief soon.

The fuel shortage comes weeks after the war in the Middle East which affected a major transshipment route for fuel around the globe. Countries like Australia, Ireland and Moxamique have already reported an increase in oil prices and shortage of fuel supply.

On Monday, President Dr Irfaan Ali also hosted a meeting with fuel importers at State House where he was informed that efforts are underway to curb current shortages with shipments expected as early as last night.

At the meeting, the President was also briefed on challenges faced by importers which included the delays in shipping and logistics that have led to a rush for fuel. Guyoil informed the President that while shipments are expected, they are also working to secure additional supplies to meet demand. He said that the government of Guyana is closely monitoring the situation.

Notably, a few hours ago fuel shipments arrived in Guyana with discharge already underway and distribution set to commence as the government is intensifying efforts to stabilise supply after recent shortages. The development was confirmed by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips yesterday evening who said that the temporary disruption was caused due to a delay from a major supply but has since been addressed.

He further noted that additional consignments are in the pipeline already with more shipments expected within the next 24 to 48 hours.