Guyana claims global lead in per-capital oil production, output heads toward 1.7M bpd by 2030 

This small South American nation, home to 800,000 people, has outpaced oil giants like Qatar and Kuwait in per-capita production.

Guyana: The nation famous for its vast, pristine rainforests has taken up the top spot as the world's largest oil producer per capita with a staggering 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) output as of November 2025.

According to sources, this small South American nation featuring a population of around 800,000 has officially surpassed several oil giants including Qatar and Kuwait in per-person production by producing more oil.

The oil status of Guyana was long predicted back in 2021, by Arthur Deakin, Co-Director of Energy at Americas Market Intelligence and on November 12, 2025, the title was officially confirmed.

Guyana’s overall production is also expected to reach approximately 1.7 million barrels per day by 2030 which will further solidify its top position in per capita output. Back late 2019, the nation's oil industry has expanded rapidly since its first commercial oil draw which made it the world's fastest-growing economy for two consecutive years.

Guyana’s output now equates to more than one barrel per person per day which is extraordinary ratio that highlights the scale of offshore production relative to its population.

As of now, Guyana has estimated more than 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels of recoverable oil and natural gas resources that is primarily located in the offshore Stabroek Block. Experts argue that these further highlights the nation's oil reserves as the third largest in Latin America and the Caribbean and among the highest globally on a per capita basis.

Experts also emphasised that there will be a significant and continuous increase in Guyana's daily national oil production over the next few years with production growth of 1.3 million bpd by 2027 and 1.7 million bpd by 2030.

Guyana also experienced a World's fastest-growing economy in the years 2024-2025 because of the oil produce which also made them one of the oil giants.

Also, the island’s oil boom is expected to continue with eight offshore developments underway, however, the country faces geopolitical tensions with Venezuela over the Essequibo region which accounts for about two-thirds of Guyana's territory.

Many political leaders and international observers extended their praise and congratulations to Guyana for its rapid oil sector development and its status as the world's largest oil producer per capita.