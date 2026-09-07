Guyana: 65-year-old Ogle resident loses home in fire after returning from cricket match

A 65-year-old Ogle resident returned from a cricket match to find his home engulfed in flames after an explosion, while his daughter-in-law escaped safely.

Guyana: A 65-year-old Ogle resident returned from Sunday’s cricket match at Providence to the devastating sight of his family home engulfed in flames. Sheik Yesseen, who has lived at the Centre Road, Ogle, East Coast Demerara for years was devastated to see her family home burned to ashes.

He told the members of the media that he was returning from the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ match against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots when he stopped at a nearby shop. While there, he received word that his house was on fire. Yesseen immediately rushed home and found the building engulfed in flames.

I came back, I went to the shop to get a pack of cigarettes. I had a beer with my friend. I got a call from my neighbor and he told me set my house on fire. There's nothing more, you know. I lost everything, my brother, everything I lost, he said.

Yesseen said the fire appeared to have started in his apartment although he had no idea what may have caused it.

His daughter-in-law was reportedly inside the house when the fire broke out but managed to escape safely. The blaze subsequently gutted the building, destroying the home Yesseen had known for most of his life.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire had reportedly been contained to one house, although nearby houses were scorched. They added that they heard what sounded like an explosion shortly before the building became engulfed in flames.

Officials later confirmed that the fire started following an explosion. The cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage have not yet been officially confirmed.

Several videos and photos from the site are making rounds on social media which showcases the flames spreading rapidly across the area. Locals are also taking to Facebook to express their sympathy with one of them saying, “My sympathy my friend u are a very nice person. I don't kn what happened there.” “OMG HOPE EVERYONE IS SAFE,” said another.