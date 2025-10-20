Guyana: 24-year-old gunned down in her yard by bandit after failed robbery attempt 

The victim’s brother told police he was followed home by a motorcycle-riding bandit who chased him into his yard around 11 p.m.

Guyana: A 24-year-old female was allegedly shot and killed by bandits in Ruimveldt, Georgetown on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Faynelle Brewster who was gunned down in her own yard as an armed bandit chased after her brother in an attempt to steal from him.

While reporting the incident to the police, the victim’s brother noted that it happened just after 11 pm. According to him, he was followed back home by a bandit on motorcycle who then chased after him while he was going inside his yard.

The young man reportedly managed to run inside his residence and escaped the suspect however, the bandit, according to eyewitnesses, opened fire in the yard, and shot the 24-year-old female to her chest and one of her arms.

Soon after the shooting, the suspect escaped on his motorcycle while the woman collapsed in her yard. She was immediately rushed to the hospital by her brother and her friend Mickella but was pronounced dead on arrival.

While expressing her shock, Michella recalled, that when she got the news of Faynele being shot, she immediately ran to her and in the back seat of the car, the victim laid on her lap lifeless. “Although i knew you were gone it was hard to believe it, i cried, i prayed and asked God to work a miracle, i begged you to fight for Dakari. When we got to the hospital and the doctor pronounced you dead, that moment everything went blank and the world went silent, i saw and heard nothing but you saying, 'till the end like chucky'.”

The identity of the suspect has not been identified as of now, said the team from Guyana Police Force, but they said that they have been checking the area nearby for CCTV cameras which might have captured the gunmen’s identity.

The incident has left the community in shock with relatives and loved ones of the victim taking to Facebook to express their sadness over her tragic killing.

“I’m really not the type to come on here and write long posts or speak on situations… but this one broke me bro. You didn’t deserve this Faynell M Brewster You had such a bright spirit and a big heart Rest in peace beautiful,” wrote a local named Atika while another said, “Still can’t believe that a young, innocent life was taken so cruelly and in her own home, a place that should’ve been her safest space."