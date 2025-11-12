Delta to launch nonstop daily service between Grenada-Atlanta this December 

Grenada: Delta Air Lines has announced that it is set to launch its nonstop service between Atlanta, Georgia and Grenada, starting from December 20, 2025, onwards. This service comes at an ideal time when both the destinations will be celebrating peak vacation period, making it easier for travellers to travel on this route amid busy seasons.

This new daily route will be connecting Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia with Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada while expanding Delta’s Caribbean network and making it easier than ever for travellers from the United States South and Midwest to experience the authentic ‘Spice Isle’.

According to the Grenada Tourism Authority, this new service marks a major milestone in boosting the island’s tourism accessibility as well as supporting the continued visitor growth. This route is anticipated to attract both business and leisure travellers and offering them with seamless connections through global hub of Atlanta.

The daily flights, according to the airline, will be operated through Boeing 737-800 aircraft and will feature First Class, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin seating. The airline also invited everyone to book their tickets available now through Delta’s website and travel partners.

The round ticket price for the same begins from $1,383 including taxes and fees with additional baggage fees to be applied. The flights will leave Grenada at 4:50 pm and will arrive in Atlanta at 9:05 pm, making it easier for travellers to reach the destination in just five hours.

The services come at an ideal time during the peak vacation season as people travel a lot for Christmas and New Year with their families and friends between both of these destinations. The service also gives additional passenger seats to Atlanta and Grenada, giving a major boost to the tourism sectors and economies as a whole.

With this service, the Grenada Tourism Authority is looking forward to welcoming more passengers this winter season.