Dominica’s Dannah Abraham-Gage makes history as Winair’s 1st female ATR captain

Dominica: Dannah Abraham-Gage, a resident of Dominica, has made history by becoming Winair’s first female ATR captain. Taking to Facebook, the female shared the photo as she was seated at the pilot’s seat along with First Officer Alexandra Dupigny, also a Dominican.

The achievement has garnered huge appreciation with locals taking to Facebook to express their pride over the two females.

Convent High School, Dominica, took to Facebook to laud both the females, who are their former alumni’s. The post was shared with the caption, “We’re proud to celebrate and congratulate our incredible alumna Dannah Abraham Gage (Class of 2004) on making history as Winair’s First Female ATR Captain! Your achievement is a testament to perseverance, excellence, and breaking barriers in aviation.”

“We also shine the spotlight on First Officer Alexandra Dupigny (Class of 2005). soaring high and showing the sky’s not the limit, it’s just the beginning,” it added.

They further noted that these trailblazing women are an inspiration to everyone, and this will motivate the young Dominican girls to follow their footsteps.

In a post shared by Winair earlier in March this year, the air carrier confirmed that Dannah Abraham-Gage has been working with them since last two years. They highlighted her noting that she became was just a flight attendant but became a pilot because of her inspiration.

The airline called her one of Winair’s incredible female pilots and highlighted her achievements during this year’s International Women’s Week. In the video shared by the airline, Abraham-Gage said that she has been a pilot for 14 years now and added, “I was a flight attendant, a job which I stumbled upon.”

The pilot said that she likes to say this because wasn’t necessarily interested in aviation because she wasn’t open to it.

She added that after school, she applied to Caribbean Star, and they hired her. “I was there for eight months before I got laid off, and I, I told myself that was it for aviation, I was done,” added the Dominican pilot calling the industry a ‘fickle’.

But for some reason, Dannah Abraham-Gage said that she missed it a lot which made her re-apply to Liat as a flight attendant. It was then she said that she started thinking about what she wants to do and with the help of her friends, she went off to flight school, only to come back as a first officer.

At present, the female pilot is working with Winair and advice young girls of dreaming of becoming a pilot that, “Even if it seems like we are in the minority, females make very good pilots, and I would encourage them to pursue it.”

She called it a fulfilling job and said that she could not see herself doing anything else.