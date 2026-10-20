Dominica wins three awards at Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum for Geothermal Project

Dominica’s geothermal development won two regional awards at CREF 2026, while Energy Minister Dr. Vince Henderson received a leadership honour at the forum in Panama City.

Dominica: Dominica has officially claimed three major awards at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) 2026, including the Best Caribbean Energy Project and Best Financing Programme.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit announced the results through a social media post.

“Our country has received three major awards at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) 2026, including Best Caribbean Energy Project and Best Financing Programme,” he wrote.

Dominica’s Hon. Dr. Vince Henderson also received the Caribbean Energy Leadership MVP Award at the forum, held in Panama City. PM Skerrit congratulated Henderson on receiving the award and referred to him as his colleague.

“I extend special congratulations to my colleague, Hon. Dr. Vince Henderson, on receiving the Caribbean Energy Leadership MVP Award,” the statement read.

He further noted that these awards reflect years of hard work, determination and strong partnership behind the island’s geothermal development.

The statement added that the government will continue working to ensure the investment delivers greater energy security, more affordable electricity and lasting benefits for Dominicans.

The Government of Dominica also shared the update through a social media post noting, “These prestigious regional awards recognise our country's achievement in bringing geothermal energy to the national grid, the partnerships that made it possible and the leadership behind this historic project.”

“From vision to reality, Dominica is making its mark in renewable energy,” the statement added.

This recognition comes after Dominica’s 10-megawatt geothermal power plant at Laudat entered commercial operations in August 2026, which made Dominica the first CARICOM member state to generate electricity from geothermal resources.

Geothermal supplied approximately 43% of Dominica's electricity in June 2026, with hydropower contributing an additional 25%.

Projections cited by the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) put geothermal at around 60% of gross electricity production by 2027.

The authorities have also noted that they plan to explore geothermal prospects including possibly in northern Dominica.