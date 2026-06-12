Dominica to Require In-Person Visits for Successful CBI Applicants

Applicants will now be required to travel to Dominica to receive and renew passports, as part of new measures to strengthen oversight and international compliance.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit announced on Wednesday that successful applicants under Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme will now be mandated to visit the country in person. He also revealed that renewed passports will be required to be collected in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Speaking during a press conference, Dr. Skerrit said the government is introducing the new requirements to strengthen the programme and ensure it continues to serve the national interest while meeting evolving international standards and expectations.

“We are committed to protect the programme’s integrity and reputation while ensuring that it continues to serve the national interests,” the Prime Minister said.

Key Changes Announced

Under the new policy:

● Successful applicants will be mandated to visit Dominica in person.

● Applicants will be expected to spend time in the country.

● CBI citizens will be required to travel to Dominica to receive their passports.

● Renewed passports will also need to be collected in Dominica.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Skerrit, the initiative is intended to provide successful applicants with a greater appreciation of Dominica’s people, culture and developmental aspirations.

“We will need successful applicants to visit Dominica in person and spend time in the country, providing them with a greater appreciation of our people, culture and developmental aspirations, so visiting will be mandatory. You will have to come to Dominica to receive and renew your passport as a citizen,” he stated.

The Prime Minister added that the government is also examining additional initiatives designed to deepen engagement between economic citizens and the country while ensuring that the programme continues to meet evolving international standards and expectations.

Dr. Skerrit stressed that the strengthening of Citizenship by Investment programmes is a regional reality and not unique to Dominica.

“The strengthening of the CBI programme is a regional reality and not a Dominica problem. We are moving in steps with our neighbours to protect a programme that has built homes, hospitals and schools for people and a major source of funding for agriculture and small and medium-sized enterprises,” he said.

More Details to Come in the National Budget

The Prime Minister indicated that further details of the new regulations will be announced during the presentation of the national budget.

According to Dr. Skerrit, the budget will be presented within the context of a broader strategy aimed at improving the quality of life of citizens, creating a more secure and prosperous future for all Dominicans, and positioning the population to benefit from major investments being implemented by the government.

Notably, the latest measures are part of Dominica’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its Citizenship by Investment Programme. Since 2024, the government has introduced a series of reforms aimed at enhancing integrity, transparency and compliance with international standards. These include mandatory virtual interviews for all applicants aged 16 and above, a minimum investment threshold of US$200,000 introduced under the regional Memorandum of Agreement signed by the five Caribbean CBI jurisdictions. Besides this, Dominica also placed restrictions on post-approval name changes, and enhanced due diligence measures for nationals from high-risk countries.