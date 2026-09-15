Dominica: 16 families receive keys to new climate-resilient homes in Woodford Hill

Sixteen three-bedroom homes in Woodford Hill, built to withstand hurricanes and earthquakes, have been handed over to families as part of Dominica’s 215-home housing programme.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica has officially handed over the keys to another 16 modern, climate-resilient homes in the Woodford Hill community of Dominica. This marks the second phase of the larger project of 215-home delivery across the communities that will be completed over the coming weeks.

The event highlights the government’s commitment and initiative to improve the lives of the citizens through housing, infrastructure, and economic empowerment. This development also provides homes for more than 50 students under 18.

The Welcome Home Ceremony consists of 16 housing units on a 1.6-acre site, which are designed and constructed to be resilient against hurricanes and earthquakes. Each housing-unit is approximately 1,100 square feet, including three bedrooms, an open kitchen and a living-dining area.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, welcomed the beneficiaries, saying, “I want you to say welcome home with me, welcome home. Let's go.”

“We are celebrating a new reality here in the scenic community of Small Farm, a special part of the wonderful village of Woodford Hill, a hidden gem,” she added.

The Housing Minister noted that they made the decision during the pandemic to build new three-bedroom homes for families who needed them the most.

She also gave a special shout-out to Mr. Grant, saying, “I have to give a special shout out to your loving and caring Mr. Grant who is fighting for you and who is making sure that Woodfield gets their fair share of the pie.”

She mentioned that Grant didn’t want anybody to feel left out as deciding on the 16 families was a tough decision.

“Last Wednesday I was right here on site with him and together we walked through this site identifying even additional spaces where we can even do more for the people,” she said.

Melissa Skerrit mentioned that they are working on ways to beautify around the constituency, saying, “We started, we decided we needed to paint the sidewalks, bring a pop of color, beautify, find new spaces on the downstairs or certain homes which have extra space that we can build one bedrooms for others who are not able to benefit today.”

She further added that this is just the beginning as the government stands with the people of Dominica and sees an opportunity to expand small farms and work with the land owners to create more affordable housing programs across Woodford Hill.

“This house is built, it's a hurricane resilient category 5 resilient home. This will stand the test of time. This will stand climate change. Any hurricane that pass, you might just be sound. You're not hearing no raindrops on your head. You are not going to live in fear,” she added.

“You have an asset that is worth, do you know how much this house is? What? About $450,000 and as time goes by, it will appreciate and this is an asset that you can pass on to your children.”

Lastly, she said, “May God continue to bless the beautiful Commonwealth of Dominica. Thank you and welcome home.”

Several beneficiaries addressed the gathering and shared their experience about past housing struggles, expressing their gratitude toward the government for providing them with this opportunity and a place they can call home.

A beneficiary, Jemma Lesli, who is a single mother of three boys, said, “Receiving this home here is not simply receiving four walls and a roof, it is receiving peace after uncertainty, shelter after struggle, and the precious gift of knowing that my children finally have a safe place to call their own.”

“As a single parent raising three boys, there have been many days when I carried worries quietly and wondered how I would give them the security they deserve,” she added.

Another beneficiary, expressed her gratitude for the government of Dominica saying, “This gives me a lot to us. As a single mother of seven and a grandmother of three life has not been always easy.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this life changing gift. May God bless everyone who helped us. My family and I are truly grateful. We will carry this kindness in our hearts for the rest of our life. Thank you very much,” she added.

The event concluded with the official distribution of the keys to the families and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new homes for 16 families. With this, the government of Dominica has officially delivered 27 homes within a few days, including the 16 resilient homes handed over yesterday and 11 homes that were delivered at Canefield East on September 4, 2026.