Ashma McDougall named DLP candidate for Roseau North By-Election

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party has announced that Ashma McDougall will be its candidate in the upcoming Roseau North by-election. This comes after DLP MP Miriam Blanchard resigned last week citing medical grounds.

The decision was endorsed by the National Executive Committee of the Party following McDougall’s unopposed nomination by the Roseau North Constituency Association of the Dominica Labour Party.

While announcing the development on its official Facebook page, the Dominica Labour Party expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Blanchard for her years of service towards the people of Roseau North as well as the wider Commonwealth of Dominica while extending its full support as she focused on her medical recovery.

Meanwhile, on her announcement as the candidate for the Roseau North, McDougall described the moment as both an honour and humbling. She also vowed to work tirelessly for the upliftment and advancement of the people of the constituency.

She said that she is humbled and honoured by the vote of confidence reposed in her by the Dominica Labour Party along with the Roseau North Constituency Association as well as the several constituents who have encouraged her to step forward at this significant time.

She reiterated that she is not taking this responsibility lightly and described Roseau North as a constituency rich in talent, resilience as well as potential. She added that she is committed to listening, learning and working alongside the people of the constituency to help create opportunities, boost communities and deliver meaningful results.

Notably, McDougall is an economist, entrepreneur as well as youth advocate and she has served in several leadership roles including President of the National Youth Council of Dominica and Executive Director of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce. Not only this, but her work in economic development, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship has earned recognition nationally as well as across the region.

While giving his full endorsement, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said that Ashma’s candidacy reflects the DLP’s continued commitment towards attracting capable, energetic and forward thinking individuals who are prepared to contribute to the development of the country and improve the lives of its citizens.

As the by-election is now constitutionally due in the coming weeks, the PM declared that the DLP’s base is energised and anxious to hit the ground running. He further revealed that the official details of the campaign will be announced over the weekend.

The Roseau North by-election is constitutionally required to be held within three months of Blanchard’s resignation. Meanwhile, the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has indicated that it will contest the seat, with former Roseau North MP Danny Lugay announcing that he has begun his ground campaign ahead of the poll. Lugay previously represented the constituency from 2014 to 2022 and has expressed confidence in securing the seat for the UWP.