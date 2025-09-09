Dwayne Bravo named Sports Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago

The Minister of Sports praised the cricketer's exceptional career, highlighting his role as former Test captain, two-time World Cup Champion, and one of Trinidad and Tobago's most celebrated sports figures.

Trinidad and Tobago: Dwayne Bravo, 41-year-old retired West Indies cricketer, has been officially appointed as the Sports Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago, announced Minister of Sports Philip Watts.

The Minister of Sports highlighted the cricketer's exceptional career, noting his tenure as former Test captain and two-time World Cup Champion, as well as his distinction as one of Trinidad and Tobago's most celebrated sportsmen.

A true champion on and off the field 🙌 Congratulations to Dwayne Bravo on his new role as Sports Ambassador for Trinidad & Tobago! 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/zOWXYiqKzx — Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) September 5, 2025

He further mentioned that “he is respected internationally as a top cricketer, all rounder and a former captain who led the West Indies team with distinction and pride.”

Along with that Phillip also stated that “Mr. Bravo is currently the head coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and he is also recognised as an international businessman. Also in this new role, he is expected to bring significant benefits to Trinidad and Tobago.”

The Minister of Sports further mentioned the cricketer’s Awards and Recognition; in 2004 and 2021 Bravo represented the team of the West Indies, while he was playing 164 One Day Internationals, 91 T20Is, and 40 Test matches. Along with that he has played a crucial role in various victories for the team by winning 2004 ICC Champions Trophy, the 2012 ICC World Twenty20, and the 2016 ICC World Twenty 20.

He has also made significant cultural contributions through his music and ambassadorship, promoting Trinidad and Tobago globally.

It is being said that the cricketer has also expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Sports after being appointed as the Sports Ambassador. He further said that he will “use his techniques and this platform to inspire and teach young people”. He further emphasized that the “role of a cricketer is not just about personal recognition but also about motivating the next generation.”

Further, the government of Trinidad and Tobago also expects that the cricketer’s global influence and business will help them to rise in the cricketing industry. Minister Watts also mentioned that “Bravo's appointment is the part of a broader initiative to appoint more athletes as sports ambassadors.”

The locals of the country are very happy with the cricketer’s appointment as they are expressing their joy on social media platforms.