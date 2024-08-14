Windward Islands Super 50 Cup: Dominica wins against Saint Lucia by 36 runs
The Dominican team and the hosts Saint Lucians finished on equal points but the visitors were crowned as Champions on the basis of head to head.
Wednesday, 14th August 2024
Dominica: The senior men’s cricket team of the Commonwealth of Dominica emerged champions of the Winlott Windward Islands Super 50 Cup which concluded in Saint Lucia over the weekend.
The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports of Saint Lucia announced that during the penultimate match of the tournament, Dominica defeated the defending champions by 36 runs at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Saturday.
The overall scores during this match were 169 all out for Dominica in 44.3 overs while Saint Lucia was all out in 22.3 overs after scoring 133 runs. Gilon Tyson also bagged a career best of 7 for 35 in 8.3 overs.
Dominica’s Theophile scored the most runs 28 in 34 balls while Pascal hit 28 runs in 34 balls and Descarte took 2 wickets for 32 in 7 overs.
While, for Saint Lucia, Gaston hit the most runs of 20 in 20 balls, Auguste also hit 20 runs in 25 balls while Tyson took 7 for 32 in 8.3 overs.
Notably, the match between St Vincent and the Grenadines vs Grenada at the Minizoo Phillip Park was not played because of a wet outfield.
During the closing ceremony, awards were also given to several players on Saturday evening for performing exceptionally in various categories. The players honoured were as follows:
- Most Runs: Ryan John, Grenada
- Most Wickets: Gilon Tyson, Dominica
- Most Dismissals by a wicketkeeper: Jervin Benjamin, Dominica
- Most Catches: Vernillius Gabriel, Saint Lucia
- Tournament MVP: Gilon Tyson, Dominica
- Tournament Champions, Dominica
The teams for the Windward Islands Super 50 final match were as follows:
Dominica
Tyron Theophile
Jahseon Alexander
Delaney Alexander
Jervin Gian Benjamin
Kharmal Hamilton
Jedo Joseph
Vincent Lewis
Stephan Pascal
Kyron Phillip
Jerlani Robinson
Tahj Tavernier
Gilson Tyson
Jason Vidal
Malakai Xavier
Saint Lucia
Kimani Melius
Ackeem Auguste
Tyrell Chicot
Shadrack Descarte
Larry Edward
Dornan Edward
Jayden Elibox
Sabinus Emmanuel
Johnnel Eugene
Vernillius Gabriel
Keon Gaston
Dillan John
Neolle Leo
Stephen Naitram
