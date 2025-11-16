Contour Airlines launches first-ever nonstop Puerto Rico-St Maarten route 

St Maarten: Contour Airlines, on Friday, touched down at the Princess Juliana International Airport in St Maarten around 12:45 pm, marking the first official flight connecting the destination to Puerto Rico.

The airline now provided a new nonstop service between San Juan, Puerto Rico and St Maarten. This direct route between the two destinations will now connect two of the most vibrant destinations in the Caribbean, reducing travel times, increasing flexibility and making regional travel easier for both business and leisure travel.

This new service, according to Contour, will operate three times a week on every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and will utilize 30-seat regional jets which are designed for comfort and personalized service.

The airline added that passengers can enjoy extra legroom, complimentary snacks as well as a more intimate flying experience which is perfect for short-haul Caribbean routes. The flights will reportedly depart San Juan at 11 40 am and will arrive in St Maarten at 12 45 am while the return flights leave St Maarten at 1 45 pm and will land in San Juan at 2 50 pm. These flights will be handled directly by Juliana Airport Handlers.

With this nonstop service, Contour Airlines is boosting regional connectivity at a time when demand for inter-island travel is continuing to grow. Puerto Rico and St Maarten both will benefit from easier access for business travellers, tourists as well as residents alike.

Both the destinations will now benefit from easier access for tourists, business travellers and residents alike. It is said that visitors will now be able to combine the cultural richness, history and beaches of Puerto Rico with the world-famous nightlife, hospitality and unique attractions of St Maarten.

This new route also vows to support economic ties along with business opportunities between the two territories. With thriving tourism industries as well as growing economies, the increased availability of nonstop direct flights will assist foster trade, conferences and cross border collaborations.