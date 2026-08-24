Belize’s Ahmaad Cherrington wins gold at Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships

Belizean cyclist Ahmaad Cherrington clinched the gold medal for the host country at the 2026 Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships, claiming a victory in the 15-kilometer Men’s Juvenile Individual Time Trial on Saturday, August 22.

Belizean cyclist Ahmaad Cherrington clinched the gold medal for the host country at the 2026 Caribbean Junior Road Cycling Championships, claiming a victory in the 15-kilometer Men’s Juvenile Individual Time Trial on Saturday, August 22. The championship event was conducted in Belize, bringing the young cyclists among the Caribbean nations at a common platform.

Cherrington wrapped up his time trial in 20 minutes and 41.24 seconds, pulling ahead of Bermuda’s Dylan Eiselt, who clocked 21 minutes and 23.72 seconds and Mathew Briggs-Legall, who won bronze in 21:56:91. Cherrington finished 42.48 seconds ahead of Eiselt.

The achievement is remarkable for Belize, the host nation, conducting this year’s Caribbean-wide championship. Ahead of the event, Belize’s Cycle Federation President Glen Flowers, stated that the championship had hosted the competitors across 14 countries and conveyed his hope that Belizean cyclists would safeguard the gold medal in their own country.

The achievement was also celebrated by Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association through their Facebook handle post, captioning “🥇🚴‍♂️ ON TOP OF THE PODIUM! 🇧🇿🔥 A moment to celebrate Ahmaad Cherrington, taking 1st place in the Junior Cycling Individual Time Trial! Hard work. Speed. Determination. 🏆 Congratulations, Ahmaad! You made Belize proud! 🇧🇿👏”

Cherrington has previously shown his capability in Belizean cycling. In the Belize Junior Cross Country Cycling Classic, held in the month of April in Belize, where he was among the top cyclists, being overtaken by the group of other cyclists while going clear alone in the final stages.

The 2026 sporting event was preceded with a road racing event, following the individual time trials. The championship offers a platform to the young Caribbean’s with an opportunity to showcase their talent and represent their country.