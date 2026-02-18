Saint Lucia set for major cruise surge as 16 ships bring over 32,000 passengers this week 

As the Caribbean cruise tourism season hits its peak in February 2026, Saint Lucia is experiencing a significant surge in visitors, with multiple cruise ships docking in a single week.

Saint Lucia: As the cruise tourism season is thriving across the Caribbean region, Saint Lucia is set to welcome a total of 16 cruises bringing 32,214 passengers this week. Between February 16 and 22, these thousands of passengers will arrive in the destination and will give a major boost to the overall sector, and everyone involved in it.

The island nation has already welcomed a total of five cruises in the first two days including MSC Virtuosa, Seven Seas Grandeur, Costa Pacifica, Star Seeker and La Bougainville. Today, the destination will welcome two cruises simultaneously Grand Princess and Celebrity Ascent which will bring 3,100 and 3,260 passengers respectively. On February 19, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Sky and AIDAsol will arrive with 4,228, 2,004 and 2,202 passengers respectively at Port Castries.

Friday will mark one of the busiest days of the week as five cruises are scheduled to arrive to Saint Lucia. These will include Royal Clipper arriving with 227 passengers, AIDAperla with 3,400 passengers, Viking Sea with 930, MS Insignia with 824 and Silver Spirit with 540 passengers which means over 5,000 visitors will be arriving in a single day.

The week will end with the arrival of a smaller cruise Royal Clipper on February 22, Sunday with 227 passengers. The arrival of these many passengers to the island nation showcases the increasing interest of international cruise liners and discerning travellers in the destination.

Complete Cruise Schedule (Saint Lucia: Feb 16-22)

February 16, Monday

MSC Virtuosa – 6,334 passengers – P/S #1 – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

Seven Seas Grandeur – 750 passengers – Berths 3 & 4 – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

Costa Pacifica – 3,780 passengers – P/S #1 – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

Star Seeker – 224 passengers – Anchorage (Soufriere) – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

February 17, Tuesday

Le Bougainville – 184 passengers – Anchorage (Rodney Bay, Soufriere) – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

February 18, Wednesday

Grand Princess – 3,100 passengers – P/S #1 – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

Celebrity Ascent – 3,260 passengers – P/S #1 – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

February 19, Thursday

Norwegian Epic – 4,228 passengers – Berths 3 & 4 – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

Norwegian Sky – 2,004 passengers – P/S #1 – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

AIDAsol – 2,202 passengers – Berths 3 & 4 – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

February 20, Friday

Royal Clipper – 227 passengers – Anchorage (Marigot, Soufriere) – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

AIDAperla – 3,400 passengers – P/S #1 – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

Viking Sea – 930 passengers – Berths 3 & 4 – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

MS Insignia – 824 passengers – P/S #2 – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

Silver Spirit – 540 passengers – Anchorage (Rodney Bay) – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM

February 22, Sunday

Royal Clipper – 227 passengers – Anchorage (Rodney Bay) – ETA 7AM – ETD 6AM