Belize: Mother and child killed in suspected arson attack in San Felipe Village

Authorities suspect the blaze was deliberately set by the woman’s former common-law partner, who is now hospitalized under police guard.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Belize: A suspected case of domestic violence turned deadly in San Felipe Village, Orange Walk, where 35-year-old Angelita “Angie” Majana and her 6-year-old son, Tishan Godoy, died in a house fire early Monday morning. Police are investigating her former common-law partner as the alleged perpetrator.

According to sources the tragedy occurred around 3:00 a.m. Monday of October 20, 2025 after neighbors were woken up abruptly to see Majana family home engulfed in flames with 35-year-old Angelita Majana, her common-law husband, Miguel Novelo, and her two children 6-year-old Tishan Godoy and Shadia Majana reportedly still inside the house.

According to preliminary investigations Miguel Novelo, who managed to escape the fire along with Shadia, stated that he was sleeping in another room when he heard a loud noise coming from inside the room where Angelita and the children were sleeping.

He decided to get up and investigate but as he left the room he reportedly saw Angelita’s ex-common-law husband, 34-year-old Francisco Godoy running from the room where Angelita was  engulfed in flames.

And shortly after Novelo also saw Angelita coming from the same room engulfed in flames followed by her daughter, Shadia.

Novelo reportedly tried to reenter the already fire engulfed room where 6-year-old Tishan was, but couldn't as the flames were too intense.

A neighbor reportedly swung into action and managed to help Novelo and Shadia escape from the home but tragically that wasn’t the case for Angelita and her 6-year-old son as the flames got too intense for anyone to help and by the time the firefighters arrived and managed to extinguish the flames.

It was already too late, as the charred remains of Angelita and her son were uncovered inside the house.

Angelita’s common-law husband, Miguel Novelo, her daughter Shadia, and her ex-common-law husband, 34-year-old Francisco Godoy have all reportedly sustained severe burn injuries and were taken to the Northern Regional Hospital, Belize.

Before being taken Shadia reportedly told the police officers that her former stepfather, Francisco Godoy, had entered their room while they were sleeping, poured gasoline on them, and set them on fire, causing the blaze that consumed the house while also burning himself in the process.

Godoy remains hospitalized and under police guard.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

