Belize: 9-year-old collapses and dies suddenly, community in shock 

Belize: The police officials in Belize have launched an active investigation into the death of a nine-year-old student of Police Street, Belize City. Police have confirmed that the child died on the night of Saturday, October 11 and he has been identified him as Evandey Martinez.

According to the Belize Police Department, around 9:40 pm, a team from the station responded to an alert from the control room regarding a minor who had passed out at the corner of Linda Vista and Police Street. Upon arrival, the officers said that they found 48-year-old Martha Allen who was the guardian of the child holding him while he was in an unresponsive state.

Police immediately rushed Martinez to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), where doctors made efforts to resuscitate the child. However, despite their attempts, the boy was pronounced dead at 10:15 pm.

Following the death, the police officials conducted preliminary investigations which revealed that earlier in the evening, Evandey complained of headaches, back pain, and difficulty breathing. Moments later, the nine-year-old became unresponsive on the sofa.

Police also confirmed that no signs of injuries or foul play was observed in the untimely death of the child.

Meanwhile, Martha Allen told the police that Evandey was suffering from asthma since his birth but had no other medical conditions. As of now, the dead body of the child lies at the KHMH Marg and is awaiting a postmortem examination to confirm the reason behind his death.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with several locals taking to Facebook to express their condolences. “Sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of this baby. There may be some strange flu or illness going around. I am a mom of a 10-year-old and this past week it was scary for me to manage her abrupt illness. I had a week of doctor visit, and no one could immediately diagnose her. I share that to say, please don’t be quick to judge why someone did or didn’t do what you would have done. The guardian may have been unsure, scared and confused. I understand that could have happened,” said a local named Megs while another said, “This is so very sad! Deepest condolences to all his family and little friends! Rest in peace, little angel boy!”