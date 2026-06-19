Ashanti Martinez puts Belizean identity on runway at Flavaz of Jewel 2026

The designer presented her ‘Yuagadah Jewel’ collection, blending Garifuna heritage with modern fashion at one of Belize’s leading artisan showcases.

Belize: Hopkins-based crochet designer Ashanti Martinez of Ashanti’s Crochet Design showcases her culture-inspired collection, ‘Yuagadah Jewel’ at Flavaz of the Jewel 2026, a Belizean fashion and artisan showcase.

Martinez’s collection carried a strong cultural significance based on Belizean and Garifuna culture identity. The collection featured pieces inspired and styled to reflect the Belizean flag along with modern takes on traditional Garifuna outfit.

Ashanti Martinez said the work was rooted in Belize’s culture, Caribbean heritage, and the natural beauty of the sea and sunset.

“The moment we all been waiting for or just me Ashanti’s crochet design back at it, doing what we love the late nights and early mornings was worth it,” Martinez shared in her post, reflecting back at the efforts and journey and adding gratitude for it, describing her work as “just getting started.”

“Ashanti’s crochet design has come a long way and it’s just getting started. With God by our side more great things are coming. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to again be a part of Flavaz of the Jewel 2026,” she added.

Flavaz of the Jewel is a platform created to give Belizean designers and artisans opportunities for exposure, growth. It was created by Ronelli Requena.

Ashanti’s Crochet Design is based in Hopkins Village, Belize. The brand describes itself as “handmade with love.” Martinez’s Garifuna-inspired collection makes it especially meaningful given where she’s from.

People online loved Martinez’s collection and praised the designer.

A user named Emilio Simeon Perera said, “You showed up and showed out! Such great and creative work 👏”

Another user named Kristin Harling commented, “Congratulations! These are all so stunning! I can see what a ton of work you put in here! Truly beautiful. You’re so talented!”