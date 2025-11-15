46-year-old Belize woman charged with multiple human trafficking offences, released on $10,000 bail

Police report that the woman was arrested during an A-TIPS operation in collaboration with the Department of Human Services, Immigration, INTERPOL Belize, and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Belize: A 46-year-old woman identified as Reyna Urbina was arrested and has been charged with multiple counts of human trafficking on Tuesday, November 11 by the Anti-Trafficking in Person (A-TIPS). Reportedly she had exploited two women nationals of Central America for labour and sex.

According to police reports the woman was arrested during an operation conducted by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons (A-TIPS) Police Unit, along with a joint investigation involving the Department of Human Services, Immigration Department, INTERPOL Belize, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The officials stated that the suspect Urbina allegedly used to recruit women's and then exploit them under the false pretenses and ultimately coercing them into forced work and sexual acts.

They also stated that after being charged by the officials with two counts of labour trafficking and two counts of sex trafficking, she was asked to appear in the court for a formal hearing. On the day she appeared in court, the suspect was released on bail of $10,000 by the magistrate.

Additionally the court has imposed some strict conditions and restrictions on her to uphold the bail. She has to surrender her travel documents and remain in the country until the case is over. This is being done to avoid any contact with all the victims. She has also been asked to report to the Orange Walk Police Station twice a week.

Her bail is applicable until January 16, 2026, after which she is asked to appear in court for her next hearing.

Authorities stated that the suspect is not a first time offender, as she was previously convicted in 2023, for helping a Guatemalan woman enter Belize illegally. It is being said that she was jointly charged with two other persons.

Along with that the Ministry of Human Development also expressed their concern and said “they will continue their efforts to protect vulnerable persons and ensure human traffickers face the full weight of the law.”

Officials also urged the public to immediately report any suspected trafficking near them on their contact 911, 0-800-PROTECT, or Crime Stoppers Belize at 922 or they can easily visit their nearest police station.