2026-09-15 03:17:38
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CPL 2026: Barbados Tridents climb to third with six-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar’s 3-17 and Brandon King’s unbeaten 44 guided Barbados Tridents to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in Bridgetown.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Barbados: Barbados Tridents have risen to the third position in the Caribbean Premier League 2026 Points table by defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 35th Match of the series.

Tridents secured the win by six wickets in 14.5 overs. Amazon Warriors were put in to bat first, scoring 99 all out in 18.1 overs.

The match was held on September 13, 2026 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar claimed the title of ‘Player of the Match’ with the returning figures of 3/17.

Brandon King scored 44(42)* and Shadrack Descarte scored 32(20) for Barbados Tridents.

Quinton de Kock broke the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20s for Barbados Tridents by dismissing the batter’s attempt 4 times.

Scorecard: Guyana Amazon Warriors

Glenn Phillips: 24(23)

Mavendra Dindyal: 6(8)

Shai Hope (wk): 0(2)

Shimron Hetmyer: 0(1)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: 18(24)

Dwaine Pretorius: 0(1)

Quentin Sampson: 12(10)

Romario Shepherd: 22(22)

Ronaldo Alimohamed: 0(1)

Imran Tahir (c): 8(17)

Veerasammy Permaul: 0(1)*

Extras: 9 (w 8, nb 1)

Scorecard: Barbados Tridents

Brandon King: 44(42)

Zachary Carter: 3(5)

Quinton de Kock (wk): 3(7)

Sherfane Rutherford: 7(4)

Shadrack Descarte: 32(20)

Kevlon Anderson: 8(11)

Extras: 3 ( lb 1, w 2)

The Eliminator match of the series is scheduled between Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Kingsmen on September 16, 2026.

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will be facing each other in the 1st Qualifier of CPL 2026 on September 17 and the final match of the series will be played on September 20.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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