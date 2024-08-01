Barbados to launch its first Battery Energy Storage System

Barbados is soon to launch its first project for the installation of Battery Energy Storage System. This will support the electricity grid and will allow the stalled solar photo voltaic (PV) systems to proceed.

The Ministry of Energy and Business of Barbados is hosting three days' workshop representing the efforts to tackle the gridlock issue, the promotion of the transition to renewable energy.

The workshop is being held at the Warrens Office Complex with the stakeholders that include- Renewables for All, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, the Inter-American Development Bank, Deloitte, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and the International Finance Corporation.

Reportedly, the experts have supported the country since 2024 to resolve power issues. While speaking at the opening of the Workshop, Minister of Energy and Business- Senator Lisa Cummins highlighted that such has been an urgent need for the Government.

The discussions over the next few days about it would take towards the closure of the process where the country can get battery exergy storage systems into the country. All the discussions would lead towards the competition of the designs for a cost effective and price competitive battery energy storage system.

Minister Cummins significantly highlighted that there has been strong cooperation among various partners. Also, the active involvement from the local agencies will provide significant results.

The involvement of Fair-Trading Commission, the Central Bank, Government Procurement, GEED, the Bankers’ Association, and many other relevant associations.

Considerably, the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is a technological solution that allows the energy to be stored in multiple ways so it can be used later. Due to the fluctuations in weather blackouts, battery systems are necessary for the utilities, businesses and homes to achieve a continuous power flow.

Barbados has reached the maximum capacity of the electric grid and the Barbados Light and Power Company has been advising that without an addition to the power storage, the connections through PV systems to homeowners and residentials is not possible.

As the workshop held culminated the outputs by the group of experts, it has come into light that they will share the strategies that can lead towards completing the project, based on the timelines for the announcement of the first Battery Energy Storage System in the country.

Last year, the regulators in Barbados opened the pathway for the widespread deployment of energy storage. Where, Barbados targeted on becoming a 100% renewable energy and carbon neutral economy by 2030.

It was highlighted that in June 2023, the Fair-Trading Commission ordered the conduction of Battery Energy Storage Systems. The timeline provided to it was 18 months. And, now soon, Barbados is to launch it.

The reports stated that in August 2023, the Government of Barbados created the national energy storage policy. And, it was stated that the first two years of it will follow design, procurement, installation and grid connection of the BESS equipment.

Further, two years will follow the operations and data collection to assess project performances with technological viability.