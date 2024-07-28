Friday, 9th August 2024
Barbados Leads Global Surge in Seafood Consumption: Doubling World Average

The fish consumption in Barbados follows a significant upward trend. It is currently recorded as double the quantity consumed in the other countries across the globe.

Barbados: The fish consumption in Barbados follows a significant upward trend. It is currently recorded as double the quantity consumed in the other countries across the globe.

Such a statistics was revealed by the Chief Fisheries Officer, Dr Shelly-Ann Cox during a recently held press conference. The Officer stated that under the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the fish consumption is two times the global average of fish per capita.

While presenting the facts, the chief added that in recent years, the landed fish is way over 881 tonnes, and then the imports would be something different. She also highlighted that this trend is unlikely to change anytime. And, the data for last year (2023) has revealed that the Fish consumption in the country per capita stood at 33.88 kg.

Considerably, the fish processors in Barbados have been appreciated for the support they have provided to the fishing industry. Such an appreciation was extended in one of the press conferences held by the Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification, Green and Blue Economy.

While extending appreciation to the fish processors, the chief officers stated that the support given by the fish processors is the great example of the willingness to catalyze the development of the fishing industry.

Notably, as per the recent survey conducted in Barbados, the reports stated annual catches in excess of 881 tonnes. Such a count indicates the strong local fishing industry, revealing the high demand for seafood among the residents.

This as well reflects the sustainable cultural practices and Barbadian food preferences. The citizens of the country even recalled their childhood experiences where one of them added that the fish poop is not just the food but the medicine. This is a symbol of health and well-being.

The expressions of the individual sheds light on the cultural and nutritional value of the seafood which has become symbolic.

