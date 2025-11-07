Barbados: Harrison Boys College dominates Cross Country finals, ties with St Michael Girls School 

Harrison College won overall with 174 points, followed by The St. Michael School with 452 points and Combermere with 461 points.

Barbados: The Secondary Schools’ cross-country finals took place yesterday at Peg Farm in St Joseph and at the end of the day, Harrison College were champions in the boys while they tied for first place with The St. Michael School for the top spot in the girls’ division.

Harrison College was the overall champions with a total of 174 points while The St. Michael School took the second spot with 452 points and Combermere was third with 461points.

Harrison College won the senior boys’ title with 27 points while St. Leonard’s Boys was second with 132 points and The St. Michael School was third with 138 points.

The race was won by national tri athlete Luke McIntyre of Harrison College in 15:48.10 minutes, while Dylan Headley of the Alexandra School was second in 16:02.62 and Nathaniel Nurse of St. Leonard’s was third.

Harrison College points were collected from McIntyre, Zindzele Renwick-Williams who placed fourth, Matthew Lashley fifth place, Talique Als-Haynes 8th place and Renaldo Duncan who place 9th.

Sebastian Clarke of St. Winifred’s School won the under-15 boys’ race in 10:50.28 minutes and he was closely followed by Zachary Lapido from Harrison College in 10:51.70 minutes and not too far behind was Elisha Beckles of Queen’s College in 10:52.01 minutes.

However with five athletes – Lapido, Elijah Telford, Ezra Sikkens, Seth Goodridge, and Liam Beckles - tallying 68 points, Harrison College won the under-15 boys’ race while Christ Church Foundation was second with 91 points and St. Leonards collected 112 points for third place.

Yele Renwick-Williams of Combermere won the first form boys’ race of 2000m in 7:36.84 minutes and second place went to Jamani Thompson of Alexandra School in 7:56.98 minutes, while Cairo Watson of Combermere School was third in 8:01.14 minutes.

Once again Harrison College top five athletes – Maleek Howard, Liam Gamble, Damani Denny, Yiethan Watson- Parker and Avery Hibben-Watson – tallied the least amount of points to win the first from boys’ race.

In the girls’ division, Harrison and The St. Michel School tied for first place with 223 points and the Christ Church Foundation School took third place with 243 points.

Ashlyn Simmons of Alexandra School won the senior girls’ 2 500m race in 9:10.40 Minutes while Lashay Wilkinson Of Princess Margaret was second in 9:22.65 and Alexis Lashley of The St. Michael School was third in 9:27.07 minutes.

Not having an athlete in the top three did not stop Combermere School from winning the senior girls’ race. Combermere athletes – Chanecia Bryan, Taryn Sutherland, Nyema Taylor, Savannah Thorne and Krystal Bentham – tallied 54 points for victory.

Second place went to The St. Michael School with 61 points and Harrison College was third with 92 points.

The under-15 girls’ title went to Christ Church Foundation School with 48 points while Harrison College was second with 70 points and The St. Michael School was third with 87 points.

Laila McIntyre of Harrison College joined her brother Luke in the winners’ row when she touched the ribbon in the 2000m event in 7:28.04 minutes. Second place went to her team mate Tahira Fraser who clocked 8:04.75 while the third spot was taken by Zahjara Layne of Christ Church Foundation in 8:17.56 minutes.

The title of the race however went to Christ Church Foundation School with Layne, Ayofemi Roach (4th place) Jendaya Burke (5th), Hayli Nurse (11th) and Zhariah Brathwaite (28th).

Christ Church Foundation also won the first form girls’ race with four of their athletes in the top ten finishers. They tallied 36 points while second place went to Harrison College with 61 points and The St. Michael School was third with 75 points.

Janae Belgrave of the winning school was first home when she clocked 8:23.03 minutes. Kaiya Warner-Franklyn of The St. Michael School was second in 8:29.45 and the third spot went to Olivia Haynes of Harrison College who was home in 8:43.71

Foundation also got help from Darisse Branker (4th), Shaniah Burgess (7th), Saniay Vanterpoole (8th) and Mikayla St. Hill (16th).