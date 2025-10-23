St Michael School dominates southern zone cross country championships in Barbados 

The Cross Country Race is a team event where the points of the first six runners on each team determine the team’s total score.

Barbados: St Michael School (SMS) in Barbados dominated at the southern zone cross country event which took place at the Princess Margaret Secondary School yesterday. The event was contested by St Michael School, Combermere School, The Lodge School, Christ Church Foundation School, Springer Memorial School, Parkinson Memorial, Deighton Griffith Secondary, Graydon Sealy Secondary, St Winifred’s School and Young Explorers.

The Cross Country Race is a team event and the points of the first six runners on each team give the team their tally for the event.

SMS won the girls’ and boys’ first form titles. The girls’ team was led by the Kaiya Warner-Franklin who won the race and she was joined by Nadra Gollop, Neriah Carter, Alyssia Cummins, Khalia Boyce and Ariel Howell to give SMS the points they needed to take the title in that division.

In the first form boys’ division, Yele Renwick-Williams of Combermere won the race but the SMS’s team of Jelani Phillips who placed second, third place Amir Layne (3rd), along with Kaden Niles, Shaquerii Leacock, Cruz Haynes and Amari Ahmed earned the most points to take that title.

Christ Church Foundation School was out front in the girls’ under-15 event. They were led home by the Jendaya Burke who won the event and she was supported by school mates Ayofemi Roach, Zajara Layne, Hayli Nurse, Sariya Lamaison and Peyton Marshall-Brancker.

Sebastian Clarke, of St Winifred’s School own the under-15 boys’ race but once again the SMS team secured the most points to take the under-15 boys’ title. The team included Brent Lashley who placed second in the race, Aamir Layne who was third, Raheem Jemmott, Darran Skeete, Joshua Maloney, Christopher Palmer and Aiden Lynch.

Lashay Wilkinson of Princess Margaret School won the senior girls’ race, but the strong line up in the SMS’s team led by Alexis Lashley who placed second gave that title to SMS. Lashley was joined by Diamond Greenidge, Sharifa Best, Jahzara Inniss, Takara Watson and Leanna Greene.

Matthew Briggs-Legall of The St. Michael School won the senior boys’ race but the title in that division went to Combermere who were led by second placed Alec Simmons. His score along with the combined scores of his team mates Justin Leacock, Davion Thorne, Shomari Addison, Nadal Seale and Isaiah Marshal gave the title to Combermere.