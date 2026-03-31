Bahamas: 7-year-old Haitian boy dies after falling into well in Bimini 

Police said they were alerted shortly after 5pm that a child had fallen into a well, with officers arriving to find a crowd gathered at the scene.

Bahamas: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy reportedly drowned after falling into a well in Alice Town, Bimini in the Bahamas. The incident took place on Saturday evening and police officials have launched an investigation into the same.

According to preliminary reports, officers received a call shortly after 5 pm from an anonymous individual who said that a child had fallen into a well. Police responded immediately to the scene and found a large group of residents gathered around the site.

Upon arrival, officers saw an adult male giving CPR to the unresponsive child in an effort to save him. Police immediately assisted in transporting the boy to a nearby clinic while he was accompanied by people who were already trying to rescue him.

Medical professionals at the clinic further continued life saving efforts however despite their attempts the child was pronounced dead by a physician at around 6 pm. As of now, the circumstances surrounding how the child came to fall into the well remain unclear and investigators are working to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

It is being said that child was a national of Haiti but his exact identity has not yet been released by the officials. Police have confirmed that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the small Bimini community with locals expressing their shock and condolences. Investigations into the matter are ongoing and police are urging anyone with information that may assist in the inquiry to come forward.

This is not the first drowning incident which took place in the Bahamas this year. In February, a 4-year-old boy drowned in a canal near Lunar Boulevard in the Bamboo Cay area. He was reported missing by his grandmother and later found unresponsive by residents. Earlier in January, a 5-year-old child drowned in the Murphy Town area.

Not only this, but a 57-year-old American man also died during a diving excursion and he was observed floating unresponsive after surfacing south of Clifton Pier.