Bahamas: 59-year-old man dies after hit-and-run, suspect arrested

Police said off-duty officers witnessed a vehicle strike a man before pursuing the suspects, who allegedly opened fire during the chase, leading to an exchange of gunfire and one arrest.

Bahamas: A 59-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car, while one suspect was injured and taken into custody following a police chase and exchange of gunfire on Sunday morning.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), the incident took place shortly before 8:00 am on Carmichael Road near Spikenard Road. Two off-duty police officers saw a silver Suzuki hit a man who was lying on the road.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment but unfortunately died due to his wounds.

After the crash, the police chased the silver Suzuki through Excellence Estates and into the Summerset area. Police said that the occupants of the car allegedly fired at them during the chase.

The suspects exited their vehicle and kept shooting at them. The officers started firing back in defense. After the exchange stopped, one of the suspects was found with a gunshot wound and was arrested at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in a stable condition.

A gun, the silver Suzuki that was involved in the shooting, and other pieces of evidence were also recovered from the location of the crash. The officers’ car was also hit by gunfire during the exchange.

Police have opened an investigation into the fatal accident and the shooting. They are also working to locate and arrest other suspects involved in the incident.

Locals are praising the officers for their quick action on social media. One individual said, “That’s some excellent work from these officers. To put their life’s on the line immediately after they saw that incident….thats a level of commitment you can’t teach it has to be in you!”

Another person stated, “If this story is genuine those are some decent officers... They're more decent than me because If a criminal shoot at me as an officer trying to make an arrest that culprit was leaving the scene in a body bag.”