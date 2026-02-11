Antigua and Barbuda announces National Easter Festival 2026 to celebrate faith, music and youth talent

The event was announced on February 10, by the organisers of the event as they invited people to take part in this new initiative, especially designed to celebrate music, faith, youth talent and community.

Antigua and Barbuda: The nation is ready to welcome a new national faith-based event with the launch of the e National Easter Festival 2026, which is scheduled to take place on April 4 to 6, 2026. The organiser of the event claimed that this three day event will bring you a lot of joy.

The three day National Easter Festival will officially open on Friday, April 4, which is being headed by the Irene B. Williams Secondary School Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) which is further collaborating with Peetron Music, the National PTA Association, and So Arise Music International.

The event was announced on February 10, by the organisers of the event as they invited people to take part in this new initiative, especially designed to celebrate music, faith, youth talent and community.

The organisers stated that this event will help and support the schools in the community and across the nation, raising funds and donations for the same. They also stated that the event will bring secondary school choirs from across the nation who will show their excellent vocals, discipline and musical artistry.

Notably, the winning squad will be getting a $7,000 prize package which will motivate others to participate in this festival while marking the most anticipated school music competition for the Easter season.

The second event will take place on Saturday, April 5, in which the gospel music will be performed at the centre stage with the Break Gospel Quest, and other interesting and inspirational competition. These competitions are aimed to uplift the mood of the audience and encourage musical ministry while the topper of this event will be awarded a $10,000 prize package.

The last festival will take place on Sunday, April 6, where a grand gospel concert titled “Joyful Noize,” is scheduled to participate which will feature a dynamic showcase of praise, worship and musical expression from gospel artistes and ministries.

The organizer of the festival encouraged the community to come and take part in this festival as this festival will bring them the joy which they will never ever forget. The other information related to the dates and the festival will be provided as per the event.