South Africa: Lion drags woman off horse during safari

Tzaneen, South Africa: A 21-year-old woman from Malmo has survived a lion attack during a horse safari in Tzaneen in October. According to the reports from the authorities, she had sustained severe bodily injuries, including two broken vertebrae and spinal cord damage.

Reportedly, the incident took place in October, when the woman identified as Naemi Boy, was assigned by the group to ride at the end of them for their safety. During the safari, all the group were unaware that a young male lion was lurking in the undergrowth and when they all passed that area, the lion came out and attacked Naemi.

The lion bit her in the neck and dragged her off from her horse, after which every member in the rest of the group was in a state of shock.

However, after dragging the girl to some distance, the lion unexpectedly lost its grip on the victim’s neck and disappeared into the savannah following which her group immediately transported her to a hospital in Tzaneen. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors checked her and did some tests, but during the test she suffered a stroke and developed an infection in the bite wound.

According to reports, despite all these complications she endured, Naemi Boy is stabilized and can be flown back to Sweden for further medical attention. Also she has to continue wearing a neck brace and might need surgery, even though doctors believe that she can recover without the surgery.

In an interview Naemi Boy stated that “she plans to return back to South Africa and will participate in another safari but this time not at the back of the group.” She also believes that “Lion attacked her out of curiosity, as she recognized it as a two-year-old that had been seen near the safari area before.”