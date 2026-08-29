Indian Expats Face Tax Scrutiny as India Tightens Global Income Rules

India: India will also start taxing the global income of its expats living and running businesses abroad. With the new taxation plan, the country will follow the footsteps of the United States in taxing the global income of its citizens. Under the new foreign-asset disclosure window, open only until December 31, eligible taxpayers must disclose overseas income and assets they were not asked to declare earlier. For businesspeople, who repositioned themselves in the UAE to set up businesses, expand investments and gain from its tax landscape, the strain is substantially about whether Dubai’s residential status is merely sufficient to retain their foreign income outside of India's tax scope.

Under the disclosure scheme, eligible taxpayers declaring previously undisclosed foreign income or assets worth up to ₹1 crore (approximately US$113,600) will pay tax at 30 percent along with an additional penalty equal to the tax amount, taking the effective liability to an even higher percentage.

For years, the UAE’s favourable tax environment has made Dubai an attractive base for Indian entrepreneurs looking to operate businesses and manage investments outside India. For many, setting up their international business activities around the assumption that maintaining their base and operations in Dubai would limit their exposure to Indian taxation on income generated overseas through certain compatible business and tax methods.

Some Indian entrepreneurs consequently structured their affairs around Dubai, establishing companies, moving investments and, in some cases, shifting their residential base to the UAE. The attraction was not simply living in Dubai but operating businesses from a jurisdiction where their overseas earnings could receive substantially different tax treatment compared with India, depending on businesspersons circumstances, provided they continued to satisfy the applicable Indian non-residency requirements.

India’s new tax structure does not enforce a broad-based tax on the global earnings of every single Indian citizen residing in Dubai. However, it causes the classification between Non-Residents (NR), Resident but Not Ordinarily Residents (RNOR) and Resident and Ordinarily Residents (ROR) alarming.

NRs are certainly taxed on the income earned or legally referred to as earned in India within India's business framework. ROR’s have to generally undergo a taxation based on their worldwide income, whereas RNOR’s gain more restricted treatment on income earned abroad with certain exceptions.

This distinction is now becoming particularly important for entrepreneurs who had assumed that establishing themselves in Dubai would be sufficient to keep their overseas earnings outside India’s tax scope. Their Indian passport alone does not determine whether global income is taxable, but their residential classification and continuing connections with India can significantly change the outcome.

Especially for Indian entrepreneurs running businesses in Dubai, who hold an Indian passport and have Dubai residency, India’s changing tax rules are becoming increasingly important.

Having Dubai residency does not automatically remove their tax and reporting obligations in India. Depending on their residential status and circumstances, they may still have to file tax returns and report their applicable income and assets to Indian authorities.

And if they fail to comply with these requirements, it can create complications later. For example, when renewing an Indian passport in Dubai, they may, in certain circumstances, be required to obtain an NOC from the Indian tax authorities.

This is raising a specific concern within Dubai-based entrepreneurs for those who frequently return to India for business or individual interests. The time spent in India can impact the status of residence, which signifies that a Dubai residency visa or permanent residence alone does not resolve a resident's Indian tax status.

Specific rules additionally introduce a 120-day threshold in certain conditions comprising Indian citizens or persons of Indian root with income exceeding Rs15 lakh.

The major concern for the owners of businesses is that the location of the company is not the same as the location from where the business is actually controlled. A company registered in Dubai can still face Indian tax scrutiny if the decisions of the company are practically made from India regulated by the Place of Effective Management rules.

The Indian government’s foreign asset disclosure scheme is an additional pressure factor. Indian residents may be obliged to disclose foreign bank accounts, shares, financial stakes in overseas businesses, whereas property and other assets held abroad in their tax returns.

This indicates the concern raised by entrepreneurs not only about “How much tax do I have to pay?” but also examining about “If the tax authorities examine my records, can I prove that what I previously reported was accurate?”

For the Dubai-based Indian entrepreneurs, the concerning issue is thus whether the character of their business operations aligns with the structures revealed in their documents. While the focus may be on the business structure of a UAE company, Dubai address or bank account abroad, Indian authorities can also examine the individual’s physical footprint, sources of income, executive decisions and tax reporting record.

For entrepreneurs who originally chose Dubai because of its favourable tax environment, this could change the financial calculation behind maintaining their base in the emirate. If their circumstances eventually bring their worldwide income within India's tax scope, the tax advantage they expected from operating through Dubai could become significantly less valuable.

While the new structure comes into effect, businesspersons are reassessing travel history, business structures, overseas investments and tax reporting, primarily those who supposed that relocating their businesses to Dubai would help them to avoid Indian tax scrutiny.

The situation leaves these entrepreneurs with several difficult choices and they are panicking as they may have to reduce the amount of time they spend in India, ensure that their overseas companies are genuinely managed and controlled from outside India, restructure their business arrangements or reconsider where they establish their long-term business and residential base.

And this is where a much bigger question emerges for Dubai-based Indian entrepreneurs: if the tax advantage that originally attracted them to Dubai can no longer be taken for granted because of their continuing connections with India, where do they go next?