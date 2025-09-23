2025-09-23 09:52:47
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Hurricane Gabrielle rapidly strengthens into Category 4 storm East of Bermuda

Gabrielle rapidly intensified from a Category 1 to Category 4 hurricane within 24 hours and is expected to remain over the open ocean.

Written by WIC News Weather Desk

Published

Updated

Miami: Hurricane Gabrielle has rapidly intensified into a Category 4 Hurricane as of September 23, 2025 having winds of 140 mph and a 948 millibar pressure, positioned 200 miles east of Bermuda and moving northward-northeast at 12 mph.

Gabrielle has rapidly strengthened over the past 24 hours, going from category 1 to category 4 Hurricane, and is said to fortunately remain over the open ocean.

The National Hurricane Centre has warned of Gabrielle Passing East of Bermuda. While insisting that interests in the Azores should monitor its progress.

No reports of the rapid intensifying Gabrielle to have touched any Caribbean land but with the rapid intensification weather advisories have been issued.

Gabrielle became a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, and quickly intensified to a Category 3 hurricane by Monday as it resided in the warm Atlantic waters. The storm’s path was taking it east of Bermuda.

With this year’s Atlantic hurricane season being relatively quiet experts say there’s a few reasons for that, but it doesn’t mean dangerous hurricanes are due to not form later.

The Atlantic hurricane season is set to end on November 30, with the previous experienced hurricane being Erin from August 11 to 28, and now Gabrielle from September 21 .

Whilst in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Narda has reportedly emerged offshore of Mexico on Sunday.

According to experts as of Tuesday September 23, Tropical Storm Narda is off the coast of Mexico in the Eastern Pacific and is said to be gradually strengthening and should become a hurricane sometime later today.

With no major impacts expected as it predicted to remain in the open waters to the west.

Author Profile

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

WIC News Weather Desk

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Jim Acosta
Uncategorised

Judge orders white house to return CNN Correspondent's press pass

2025-09-23 07:59:42

Donald Trump.
Uncategorised

Trump says may declare an emergency for wall as little headway in talks

2025-09-23 07:59:42

Uncategorised

Estonia opposition defeats ruling center in general elections

2025-09-23 07:59:42

Uncategorised

US bans Pakistan International Airlines flights over pilot concerns

2025-09-23 07:59:42

Uncategorised

Japanese man accused of killing 19 disabled people sentenced to death

2025-09-23 07:59:42

Uncategorised

Senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol seen with Kim Jong Un

2025-09-23 07:59:42

England-based Dr Hubbe and team return to Nevis to provide free cataract surgeries (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

England-based Dr Hubbe and team return to Nevis to provide free cataract...

2025-09-23 07:59:42

Trinidad and Tobago

Know the small island of Caribbean that gave birth to International Men’s...

2025-09-23 07:59:42