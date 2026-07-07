British singer Lauren Bennett dies at 37, G.R.L. pays tribute

Lauren Bennett rose to global fame through LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem and later became a member of G.R.L., leaving a lasting impact on pop music before her death at age 37.

British singer Lauren Bennett, best known for her work with girl group G.R.L. and her vocals on LMFAO’s hit single “Party Rock Anthem”, has passed away at the age of 37. Her cause of death has not been announced yet.

The news of Bennett’s death was shared by her former G.R.L. band members in an official statement. They also paid their tribute to the singer, while expressing their grief at her passing.

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren. Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved, read a post shared by G.R.L. on their official Instagram account.

Bennett rose to international fame in 2011 after she was featured on “Party Rock Anthem,” one of the biggest dance songs of the decade. The track introduced her voice to millions of new fans.

Bennett was a member in the pop group “Paradiso Girls” which gained attention in 2009 with the single “Patron Tequila.” She then joined G.R.L. in 2013, and performed on songs like “Ugly Heart.” Bennett worked as a singer, songwriting, and collaborator in pop and electronic music throughout her career.

Her fans from all over the world shared their sadness over her passing. One person said, “I am so grateful for that party rock anthem it was my thing back in the day,” while another individual stated, “This is very sad news Lauren will be forever at peace.”