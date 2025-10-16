United States: Legendary R&B singer D’Angelo dies at 51 after battle with cancer

D’Angelo’s family confirmed his death on October 14, 2025, following a long battle with cancer, leaving behind hits like ‘Lady,’ ‘Brown Sugar,’ and ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel?).

United States: Legendary R&B singer, 51-year-old Michael D’Angelo Archer or otherwise known to his fans as D’Angelo, an artist that helped pioneer the “neo-soul” genre has passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer.

The development was confirmed by D’Angelo’s family who spoke to the media and said that the R&B singer with hits such as “Lady,” “Brown Sugar” and “Untitled (How Does It Feel?),” died on October 14, 2025 following years of his battle with cancer.

His family issued the announcement to his fans around the world with great sadness, stating that the four-time Grammy winner has been called home, but they are proud of the incredible music he leaves behind.

They further asked for privacy in this difficult time as not only the world is grieving but the family as well. The family invited fans to join in the mourning of his passing while also celebrating D’Angelo’s musical career with the hits that he left behind.

"Both my parents taught me to be strong, and I intend to do just that." Furthermore, Michael Archer II, D'Angelo's son with the late singer Angie Stone (who passed away in a car accident earlier this year), said in a statement that he's grateful for the thoughts and prayers poured out for him during this difficult time. "My parents always told me to be strong, and that's what I have to be now."

Michael D’Angelo Archer’s love for music was seen from a young age as the three year old was first seen in the church learning piano and playing it alongside his father who was a Pentecostal minister.

As D’Angelo began his adolescence years, he began to expand from the church and performed in local groups including Three of a Kind, Michael Archer and Precise, and Intelligent, Deadly but Unique (I.D.U.).

Although his big break came in 1993 after being signed to EMI Records and going on to write his first hit “U Will Know” for the group Black Men United (B.M.U.). However, it wasn’t until 1997 when he released his proper debut album “Brown Sugar,” that featured hits such as “Lady,” “Cruisin'” and the title track, that launched him as a major new star.

The album reportedly spent approximately 65 weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making a name for D’Angelo as a new star and an up n coming artist. The album further drove the “Neo-Soul” movement in the 1990s inspiring more albums from different artists that fused the R&B of the ’60s and ’70s with contemporary, hip-hop-informed styles and bore a similar sound and spirit as that of D’Angelo’s album.

D’Angelo released only three albums throughout his career with his debut album “Brown Sugar,” that had a vivid signature sound that married classic R&B sound and rhythm with the current hip-hop influences at the time.

He went on to release another album in the 2000s titled “Voodoo”, an album that evolved to have a more soulful and innovative aesthetic, a somewhat different sound from the first album and his most recent, 2014’s “Black Messiah.”

D’Angelo has left 2 sons and 1 daughter, 28-year-old Michael Archer II, his son with Stone; a daughter, Imani; and his youngest, son Morocco.