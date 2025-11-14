At least 37 dead after bus plunges Into ravine in Southern Peru

A bus operated by the Llamosas company was involved in a deadly crash in southern Peru on Wednesday, November 13, 2025, after departing from Chala the previous night.

Peru: At least 37 people were killed and several other people were injured on Wednesday, November 12, after a bus plunged into a 200m (650ft) deep ravine when it had a head-on collision in the Arequipa region of southern Peru. According to the reports, the bus was carrying a total of 60 passengers, when it smashed into a pickup truck on a curve.

Reportedly the bus, operated by the Llamosas company, departed on Tuesday night from the city of Chala, a mining area also in southern Peru, and was heading towards the city of Arequipa, second largest city in Peru.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, when the bus suddenly crashed with a pick up truck on a curve and lost control over the vehicle. The driver tried to control the vehicle but unfortunately it fell down to the banks of the Ocona River.

The health manager of the Arequipa region, Walther Oporto, confirmed the incident as he stated “We have figured out that a total of 37 fatalities in a crash and injuries of a total 24 people.” He also added “The death toll may rise later as the people are seriously injured.”

🚨In southern #Peru, a passenger bus plunged into a ravine after colliding with a truck. According to radio station RPP, at least 37 people died in the accident – ​​36 on the spot and one in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/2sIxG0WAjW — News.Az (@news_az) November 12, 2025

Authorities stated that both the drivers of the bus survived the crash with minor injuries, which happened at kilometre 780 of the Pan-American Highway South. The officials also said that the driver was immediately detained after he tested positive for consuming alcohol.

Jack Paez, the spokesperson of the fire department has given his statement that “Rocky Terrain at the place of the incident is making it more difficult for the rescue involving 30 officials and firefighters to work."

Jose Jeri, the president of Peru, extended his condolences to all the grieving families through his social media platform, X.

The footage from the scene of the incident shows an overturned bus in a ravine and another damaged vehicle left on the road. The footage also shows that people and officials including firefighters are also present on the scene.

These bus crash incidents are very common in Peru, especially at night and on mountain highways which are often due to poor road conditions, excessive speed, and a lack of safety signage. In August, a bus overturned in which 10 people were killed.