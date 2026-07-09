2026-07-09 12:37:49
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31-year-old Russian crewman airlifted after 30-foot fall on oil tanker near Bimini

Police in Bimini are investigating the industrial accident after the injured crewman was airlifted to New Providence with multiple fractures and possible internal injuries.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Bahamas: A 31-year-old Russian crewman suffered serious injuries after reportedly falling about 30 feet while working in the engine room of an oil tanker in Bahamian waters on Tuesday. The incident prompted an investigation by police in Bimini into the industrial accident.

According to preliminary police reports, officers at the Alice Town Police Station were alerted shortly after 4 pm that the injured man was being transported aboard the vessel to the Bimini Community Clinic for emergency medical treatment.

The vessel arrived off Bimini at around 4:45 pm where the injured crewman accompanied by a relative was assisted ashore and taken to the clinic. Following an examination, the attending physician determined that he had sustained a broken leg, a broken right arm and possible internal injuries.

The man was subsequently airlifted to New Providence for further medical care. His current condition is unknown.

Police later boarded the vessel approximately 80 nautical miles offshore, where preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred around 7:00 a.m. while the victim was carrying out duties in the engine room. He reportedly fell approximately 30 feet and sustained serious injuries.

Authorities have not disclosed the name of the vessel or the identity of the injured crewman as it is pending further investigations. It also remains unclear what circumstances led to the fall or whether any mechanical failure, equipment malfunction or breach of safety procedures may have contributed to the incident.

Police in Bimini are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. No further details have been released at this time.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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