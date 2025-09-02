U.S. issues Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ Warning for Venezuela, urges Americans to leave immediately

United States: The government of the United States has issued a Level 4 warning to the American citizens, advising them to not travel to Venezuela in the recent time, for any reason. The government has also issued an advisory to the American citizens who are currently in Venezuela, to leave that country immediately.

According to the statement released by the US Officials, the country has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Venezuela, It is being claimed that this is the highest level of warning issued by the U.S. government. The warning is put in place because there is a high risk to the Americans as there is a combination of serious threats, including wrongful detention, torture in custody, terrorism, kidnapping, civil unrest, crime and inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

The government of the U.S. stated that many of the American citizens were wrongfully detained in Venezuela under the charges of terrorism or other serious crimes allegedly without any due process.

They also revealed that many of the other foreign nationals are also being held by the Venezuelan government.

The authorities further mentioned that the situation is very serious and critical right now as there is no U.S. embassy or consulate operating in Venezuela. They also mentioned that the government is unable to provide routine or emergency consular support to the U.S. citizens in Venezuela.

The officials also suggested the nationals to not travel near Colombia, Brazil, and Guyana as their borders with Venezuela are not clearly marked in many locations. They also warned citizens that if they accidentally cross those borders, they will be detained immediately without any warning.

The authority also highlighted that the Americans are being detained not only at seaports or airports but also at the land borders.

According to the U.S. authorities the Venezuelan government did not inform them about the detained citizens and due to which the government is now unable to visit those citizens.

The U.S. government also stated that the officials of Venezuela are not letting the American citizens to contact their family members or any private legal counsel.