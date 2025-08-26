Southwest Airlines unveils plan to charge plus-size travellers for extra seats

The carrier announced it is updating several policies as it prepares to introduce assigned seating starting next year.

US based Southwest Airlines has unveiled its plans to charge more from plus-size travellers for extra seat. According to the information, the airline said that it will soon require travellers who cannot fit within the armrests of their seat to pay in advance for an extra one as part of a string of changes which the air carrier is planning to make.

According to Southwest’s official website, this new rule will come into effect on January 27, 2025, the same day as the airline begins assigning seats.

Under the current policy, passengers who require extra seating can opt to pre-purchase an additional seat with potential for a refund, or request accommodation at the airport. The new policy retains the refund option, but it will no longer be guaranteed.

The official statement by the carrier claimed that it is updating some of its policies as it prepares for assigned seating from next year onwards.

Southwest noted that the armrest on the plane is regarded to be the definitive boundary between the seats and the passengers, and customers can review information about the width of passenger seats on the site before actually booking one.

While the development has been met with critics as plus-size activists have long pushed back, arguing their bodies aren’t the issue at all, but rather that the airline’s seats are simply too small.

This plus size activist feels that it is the right of everyone to travel dignity however the limited space available on the airline makes it hard to do so.

While sharing the new development, the air carrier emphasised that the purchase of additional seats serves as a reminder of a special seating request which will help the staff ensure that they can accommodate the individuals properly on the flight.

Till May 2025, Southwest Airlines, one of the US’s largest airlines was known for its customer friendly policies such as they had the option to choose their own seat after boarding the plane and fly their luggage for free, but the latest change marks a shift away from these benefits. Those perks were the major things which differentiated the budget carrier from its competitors.

The airline clarified that under the new policy, a refund for a second ticket for extra seating is still possible if there is at least one open seat on the flight when it departs from its destination, and both passengers' tickets are purchased in the same booking class. In this case, the passenger will have to request for the refund after he/she lands on their supposed destination.