Sightseeing trip turns tragic: Entire family dies in New York Helicopter crash

All six victims were recovered from the crash, with four pronounced dead at the scene and two later dying at the hospital.

A tragic helicopter crash at the Hudson River in New York claimed the lives of six individuals including three children. As per reports the helicopter was carrying a tourist family of five from Spain and a pilot before the plane lost its control and crashed into the water.

The New York Police department confirmed that the aircraft downed near the West Side Highway and the Spring Street at around 3:00 pm, and emergency services immediately reported to the site to rescue those onboard. While the authorities investigate the crash, they have not shed light on what caused the deadly crash.

As per sources, the family was out travelling and went aboard the helicopter to have an afternoon sighting above the shoreline of Manhattan. Among the dead, Agustin Escobar has been identified as the Siemens executive, a renowned company known for helping Entrepreneurs transform their businesses.

President Trump reacts to Helicopter Crash in Hudson River

Following the tragic incident, social media is buzzing with comments and condolences. President Donald Trump of America also extended his condolences through a social media post and stated that the secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is looking into the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that the investigations into the incident will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Netizens react to the helicopter crash

Netizens on social media expressed their grief and cited their concerns emphasizing that such crashes are getting common nowadays. A user named Raleigh Stanley, a user on Facebook wrote, “Somebody messing with those planes. All these 'incidents' are weird and "first time ever" stuff. Prayers for the families.”

“This is really tragic. I can only imagine how terrifying it must have been for those who witnessed it and, of course, for the victims themselves. I hope the authorities are able to investigate and determine the cause of the crash,” wrote Clinton Bills.