Operation Pacific Viper: U.S. Coast Guard seizes 75,000 pounds of cocaine in Eastern Pacific

The operation, led by coast guards, aims to disrupt illicit activities and dismantle narco-terrorist routes across South and Central America.

United States: In the fight against narco-terrorism, the States have made a big dent, shared the U.S. Coast Guard. Since Operation Pacific Viper began in early August, they’ve seized over 75,000 pounds of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Led by the coast guards, the aim of the operation is to dismantle the illicit activities and narco terrorist routes along South and Central America. The authorities stated that this seizure highlights their dedication and relentless pursuit of Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Transnational Criminal Organizations, which will pour the whole US into deadly narcotics.

The U.S. Coast Guard shared footage of a cartel semi-submersible intercepted in the Eastern Pacific during Operation Pacific Viper. Since August, the operation has seized over 75,000 lbs of cocaine and detained 59 suspected traffickers. pic.twitter.com/p9xcPcONDS — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 19, 2025

Further the officials claimed that this development comes only days after the two US airstrikes in which the suspects struck in a cartel activity originating from Venezuela. Along with that they also mentioned about the people who were killed, that in the first strike 11 people were killed while the second strike claimed the lives of three people.

Along with that they also believed that both the groups were linked with the major drug trafficking operations which fueled the illicit substance trade into the Caribbean and North America.

NEW: The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted and destroyed a drug boat during Operation Pacific Viper, seizing nearly 13,000 pounds of cocaine and detaining seven suspected smugglers. pic.twitter.com/OMUwWqAvuI — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2025

Authorities also revealed that to date over 5,000 pounds of cocaine has been seized, and 59 individuals have been arrested suspected of drug trafficking. They also mentioned that over 1,800 pounds of cocaine is intercepted on a daily basis.

“By disrupting the supply chains of the narco terrorists, we law enforcement agencies aim to reduce the availability of narcotics and with that we also want to weaken the financial networks and support system of these criminal enterprises” stated by Rear Adm. Jeffrey Novak, deputy commander Pacific Area.

Americans have expressed their concerns over the growing narcotics terrorism, which are destroying the peace of the country, while they are also happy with the efforts that the government is putting in to destroy all the illegal activities and eradicate the terrorists.