Florida: Man survives flesh-eating bacteria after Bahamas vacation

Florida: A 62-year-old Brian Roush from Tampa, Florida, contracted a "flesh-eating" disease, known as necrotizing fasciitis, in early January, during his New Year's vacation in the Bahamas with his girlfriend. Doctors gave him less than a 10% chance of survival as he suffered multi-organ failure.

According to reports, the man was enjoying on a vacation with his girlfriend Tonia Buford Stinson in the Bahamas, as they both had recently moved in together, but during their trip 62-year-old Brian tripped and scraped his ankle.

However, he did not ruin his girlfriend’s mood and took part in typical island activities including swimming competitions with pigs and waterslides. But their life took a serious turn when they took a flight back home on January 3, where his condition suddenly started worsening.

On January 4, he was rushed to hospital in Ft Lauderdale by his family members after he was found unresponsive and severely ill, where on arrival doctors stated that he is dealing with severe septic shock. Afterwards doctors started their treatment and placed him on a ventilator.

Notably, after a few hours doctors witnessed something wrong with Roush's feet as his ankle erupted into blisters following which the doctors drew the emergency alarm. Along with this physicians were also called where they suspected necrotising fasciitis, a flesh eating and deadly bacterial infection which destroys tissues in no time.

Following which the doctors performed an emergency surgery on his feet and removed infected tissues, but sadly after that he developed kidneys, lungs and liver failure due to septic shock.

So then he was placed in a coma and on life support and had most of the flesh from his lower calf removed, considering which the doctors told the family members that “his survival rate is less than 10 percent.”

But after a week of intense care and treatment his body began to recover and stabilize, where doctors advised him to remain hospitalized ahead of his recovery.

The family members of Brian Roush during an interview shared that “Brian is recovering well and doing his best to maintain a positive attitude. Experts also commented on this flesh eating bacteria that “Necrotising fasciitis is rare, but precautions is better than the cure, if you sprained your ankle or a had cut n any part of your body then go see a good doctors without any delay so that you don’t have face or deal with this.”