AXA XL has agreed to acquire the remaining shares of S-RM while the intelligence consultancy faces allegations in a London court dispute over due-diligence contracts linked to Caribbean Citizenship by Investment programmes.

London: AXA-XL’s acquisition of corporate intelligence and cybersecurity consultancy S-RM could threaten the insurance group’s reputation amid the continued London legal dispute involving the accusations against SR-M’s due-diligence contracts for Caribbean Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes.

The reported accusations against SR-M raise questions about the possible threat for the public image of AXA XL.

On August 6, 2026, AXA XL made an announcement that it had confirmed to acquire the remaining shares of S-RM, in which the firm already holds almost 49 per cent stake. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening AXA XL Risk Advisory, its business division is focused on risk mitigation and consulting services.

The firm stated that the completion of the transaction was planned by the end of September 2026, conditional upon customary completion requirements, including required regulatory clearances. However, as of now, no public verification of the completion process was identified based on the sources available.

S-RM, established in 2005, offers enterprise intelligence, cybersecurity, professional investigations, geopolitical intelligence and reputation risk assessment services. It has operations spanning six continents including nine global offices and support clients in above 140 nations.

However, the consultancy is facing a significant legal dispute reported by WIC News in December 2025. According to the report, Chorex Consultants Limited has accused that S-RM has transferred commissions to officials within a Caribbean Citizenship by Investment authority to obtain due-diligence contracts. The dispute was reportedly pending before London’s Circuit Commercial Court.

The accusations raised questions regarding the screening process used by S-RM in CBI programmes, through which eligible foreign investors can acquire citizenship in return for investments meeting the required criteria. Due-diligence providers play a significant role in analysing the background of applicants, sources of funding and potential risks.

WIC News earlier reported about the broader concerns about vetting procedures, consisting of accusations that certain providers may depend on insufficient scrutiny instead of conducting comprehensive investigations. These red flags are significantly important for Caribbean nations that rely on CBI programmes for investment and government revenue.

As AXA XL moves towards acquiring full ownership of S-RM, the continuing court dispute raises concern regarding whether the acquisition should progress without a closer scrutiny of the accusations.

The allegations regarding S-RM’s due-diligence contracts in the Caribbean warrant careful examination of transparency, compliance and integrity within the risk advisory industry.

AXA XL may be required to re-evaluate the possible legal and reputational risks in association with the acquisition before sealing the deal, significantly considering the allegations reported in connection with the London court proceedings.