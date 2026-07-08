Antigua and Barbuda rejects EU call to end CBI, vows to protect key revenue source

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the Citizenship by Investment Programme remains a key source of non-tax revenue and will continue while Antigua and Barbuda pursues diplomatic talks with the European Union.

Antigua and Barbuda: The government of Antigua and Barbuda has rejected the European Union's request to end its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme by June 1, 2028, saying the programme will continue as it is an important source of the country’s revenue.

The request was made via a letter dated 25 June 2026 to Prime Minister Gaston Browne from European Commissioner Magnus Brunner.

According to the government, the European Union has changed its Visa Suspension Mechanism at the end of 2025, allowing visa-free travel to be suspended for countries that operate the CBI programme.

Under this new framework, the mere operation of a CBI programme regardless of how well it is managed is now a self-standing ground for suspending visa-free access, read the press release.

The Union has suggested a 2-year transition period and asked Antigua and Barbuda to introduce stricter measures by September 2026. This includes a ban of applicants under EU restrictive measures and enhanced background checks for all nationalities.

Prime Minister Browne responded to this request and said that the government would not agree to a unilateral phase out that could damage the economy of the nation. “The CBI Programme is a critical pillar of Antigua and Barbuda’s non-tax revenue base, and it cannot simply be abandoned without viable, concrete, and credible replacement revenues being made available,” he noted.

The programme has helped in funding many public infrastructures and projects, including hospitals, schools, infrastructural work and disaster relief programs.

PM Browne also said that the government had anticipated the EU’s decision and had already consulted other members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). Similar letters have been sent to Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia which also operates citizenship-by-investment programmes.

The press release further stated that Antigua and Barbuda remains open to discussions with the European Union, while reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the highest security standards for its Citizenship by Investment Programme.

PM Browne reiterated that the government is pursuing all available diplomatic avenues, both bilaterally and through the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and other channels, to protect Antigua and Barbuda's national interests.